Stamkos Leads Predators Past Canucks

Steven Stamkos tallied twice on the power play, and Zach L’Heureux scored his first NHL goal as the Nashville Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks by a 5-3 final on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. The result gives the Preds points in four of their last five outings and the first win of their current roadtrip.

Preds forward Tommy Novak reentered the lineup on Sunday in favor of Philip Tomasino. Forward Mark Jankowski and defenseman Adam Wilsby were also scratched for Nashville on Sunday.

Roman Josi (928 GP) required the third fewest games to reach 700 points among defensemen born outside North America. The only blueliners to reach the mark in fewer contests are Erik Karlsson (871 GP) and Borje Salming (912).

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email