Stamkos Hat Trick Lifts Predators Over Blackhawks in Overtime



The Nashville Predators edged the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night, with Steven Stamkos playing hero by completing his hat trick with the game-winner 2:39 into the extra frame.

Stamkos continued his hot streak, scoring all three Predators goals including the overtime winner off assists from Fedor Svechkov and Spencer Stastney. The veteran forward, who now has 21 goals on the season, was dominant throughout the contest, firing a game-high seven shots on goal and converting at an impressive 42.9% rate.

Nashville fell behind early in the second period when Chicago’s Alex Vlasic opened the scoring at 1:56, assisted by Connor Bedard and Colton Dach. The Predators responded quickly, with Stamkos netting a power-play goal just 40 seconds later with assists from Jonathan Marchessault and Nick Blankenburg during Alec Martinez’s four-minute high-sticking penalty.

Stamkos struck again at 12:20 of the second period, giving Nashville a 2-1 lead with Ryan O’Reilly providing the assist. The Blackhawks wouldn’t go away quietly, however, tying the game at 12:22 of the third period when Ilya Mikheyev beat Justus Annunen with assists from Ryan Donato and Connor Murphy.

In goal, Annunen earned the win for Nashville despite facing fewer shots than his counterpart, stopping 17 of 19 shots for an .895 save percentage. Chicago’s Arvid Söderblom was outstanding in defeat, making 38 saves on 41 shots for a .927 save percentage.

The Predators dominated possession throughout the game, outshooting Chicago 41-19 and controlling much of the play in the offensive zone. Nashville’s defensive corps, led by Brady Skjei and Jordan Oesterle, limited Chicago’s opportunities while the forward lines maintained consistent pressure.

The victory improves Nashville’s record to 24-32-7, while Chicago falls to 20-35-9 in what has been a challenging season for both clubs.

