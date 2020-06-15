Stacey Rhodes Boutique
Stacey Rhodes Boutique in Brentwood will officially close this week. The last day of business will be Wednesday, June 17th.

In May, the boutique announced its upcoming closure after 18 years of business.

Shoppers can find final markdowns on remaining items with dresses at $25, separates at $15, along with shoes & belts at $25. For those looking for a hat to wear at next year’s Steeplechase event, fascinators are available for $20.

Stacey Rhodes Boutique is located at 144 Franklin Road, Brentwood. Hours for Tuesday, June 16 are 10 a – 2 pm and hours for Wednesday, June 17 are 10 am – 1 pm.

Barbour 3 will open in the spot occupied by Stacey Rhodes Boutique. Barbour 3 offers men’s haircuts, as well as, steam straight razor shaves, hair coloring, paraffin wax hand dips and facial hair waxing.


