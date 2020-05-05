The Brentwood women’s boutique Stacey Rhodes announces its closure.

Via Facebook, boutique owner Stacey Rhodes shared, “After 18 wonderful years, Stacey Rhodes Boutique will be closing the end of June. The opportunity has presented itself that benefits all involved for another business to smoothly transition into my location. I know they will love and appreciate my space as much as I have since the first day I saw this building. I was so lucky to have the best landlord who shared a vision to bring this old building back to life, and I look forward to its continuation.”

A close date is expected by the end of June.

The message continued, “Before the end of June, I hope to see you all in person. For those of you who have gift certificates and store credits we encourage you to use them at your earliest convenience. All of our merchandise is 30% off in-store and online. Store fixtures will also be for sale. Please follow us on Instagram and Facebook for updates.”

Rhodes didn’t share exactly what will be next for her but did share, “I am grateful for you all and look forward to our continued friendship and camaraderie. The future is truly exciting and inspiring with many new opportunities in front of me, and I can’t wait to share them with you! Stay tuned!”

Stacey Rhodes Boutique is located at 144 Franklin Road in Brentwood. Hours of operation are Monday – Saturday 10 am – 5 pm.

For the latest news, visit Stacey Rhodes Boutique on Facebook.