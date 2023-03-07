St Philip Knights of Columbus to Host Italian Night

A night of food, fellowship and fun that will make you say “buono, squisito e delizioso” (yummy and delicious) is in store for all those who attend the second-annual Italian Night at St. Philip Catholic Church on May 6 in Franklin. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 7764, proceeds will go to the Charitable Donation Fund that supports area charities and organizations.

The menu will feature homemade Italian favorites including Great Aunt Sofia’s Baked ziti, homemade bread, salad, and homemade dessert. Joe Locasto and the Knights will provide live music, and attendees will enjoy games and prizes. Early tickets are on sale now for only $25 each, and event and table sponsorship opportunities are also available. Buy your tickets and sponsorships online today at www.StPhilipFranklin.com/italian-night For more information on sponsorships or tickets contact Ray Gedert at Ray@CelebrationMarketing.us or Call/Text 615-669-2488.

“We are excited to bring back Italian Night and plan to make it bigger and better in 2023,” said Bruce Kenworthy, Council 7764 Grand Knight. “It’s more than a night of great food and entertainment. Everyone who attends leaves satiated in the atmosphere of helping our friends and neighbors as all proceeds go to support our council’s Local Charitable Donations.”

Last year through fundraising efforts like Italian Night, Council 7764 donated more than $23,000 to aid local organizations. In addition to funding youth activities for the St. Philip parish, the Knights contributed to Nashville’s Aquinas College, Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury, FOCUS College Ministry, the American Wheelchair Mission, and other organizations.

“The founding principles of the Knights of Columbus are charity, unity and fraternity,” added Kenworthy. “The brother Knights at St. Philip take pride in coming together to make an impact in our communities, states and country.”

The Knights of Columbus was established in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney, assistant pastor of St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Connecticut, and a group of parishioners. Their intent was to provide aid and assistance to widows and orphans, as well as sick, disabled and needy members and their families. Today, the Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal organization with nearly two million men whose principal work involves helping others in need. The organization partners with a few groups on international charitable events including Special Olympics, the Global Wheelchair Mission and Habitat for Humanity.

Council 7764 was founded in 1983 to serve the St. Philip Catholic Church parish and is one of more than 16,000 local Knights of Columbus councils around the world, including more than 300 on college campuses. Catholic men aged 18 years or older are eligible to join.