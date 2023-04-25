St. Paul’s Episcopal to Celebrate its 200th Birthday

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Franklin, will celebrate its 200th birthday as the Mother Church of the Diocese of Tennessee.

To celebrate this upcoming bicentennial, St. Paul’s will begin hosting an annual public educational event consisting of historic symposiums each spring for the next four years.

The annual lecture series is titled “Franklin’s Faith Traditions: A Community Symposium”, and the first event will be held on Sunday, April 30, in the historic nave of the Church.

These symposiums, with the overarching theme of “Finding Sanctuary”, will feature local speakers on topics relating to the history of Franklin and the faith traditions that took seed here.

Speakers on April 30th include: Historian and Author Thelma Battle; 19th century Historian and Author Tony Turnbow, and Attorney Jim Petersen, member of Franklin First Presbyterian Church. The program will be moderated by Tom Lawrence of WAKM radio.

This milestone event is focused on fostering a deeper understanding of Franklin’s heritage and the religious roots that helped the town grow into the vibrant community it is today.

“History runs deep here in Franklin, and it’s being created every day,” said Melanie Lampertz, chair of St. Paul’s Historic Committee. “Studying our roots helps us understand where we’ve come from and can have a significant bearing on where we’re going. We’re excited to begin the countdown to our St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Bicentennial with this informative event.”

All are welcome to attend the historic exploration of how many houses of worship influenced a newly established town on the banks of the Harpeth River.

This first annual symposium, “Seeds of Worship on the Early Frontier”, will focus on the early 19th century, and will be held Sunday, April 30, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. in the Church. A reception will follow, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., in St. Paul’s Otey Hall, named for Rev. James Hervey Otey, founding priest and first Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee.

“We are proud to be among the founding churches that contributed to Franklin’s expansion, and welcome our neighbors to join us as we begin a look back at our collective past,” said Rev. W. R. “Rusty” McCown, Rector of St. Paul’s.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, founded in 1827, is located at 510 Main St., Franklin, Tennessee.