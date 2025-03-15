St Patrick’s Day Food Deals and Specials

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, which means it’s time to celebrate the Irish and all things green. From limited-edition menu items to discounts on orders, RetailMeNot highlighted which restaurants and chains are offering customers something delicious to enjoy on and around March 17.

Applebee’s: You can try the Tipsy Leprechaun for just $6 or the Golden Goose. The eatery is also serving up Rainbow Lemonades so that you can see if there’s a pot of gold at the end of every rainbow.

Arby’s: In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Arby’s is offering its Andes Mint Chocolate Shake. This frozen creation takes the chain’s signature shake base and mixes it with mint-chocolate flavoring. To finish it, Arby’s tops the shake with a whipped topping, chocolate drizzle and Andes candy pieces.

Burger King: If you’re observing Lent during the St. Patrick’s Day season, you’ll want to pay a visit to Burger King. The fast food chain is offering a special deal on fish sandwiches. When you buy one Big Fish, you can get a second one for $2.

Dairy Queen: Let Dairy Queen’s Mint Oreo Blizzard satisfy your sweet tooth (and bring you a little luck) this St. Patrick’s Day. Keep in mind the Mint Brownie Blizzard is only available for a limited time.

Dutch Bros: If you’re looking for an Irish kick, look no further than the Dutch Bros Coffee Espresso and Irish Cream Breve Kicker. This drink is a blend of espresso, half-and-half and Irish cream syrup. You can order it hot, iced or even blended.

Krispy Kreme: If you want to savor the luck of the Irish, you’ll want to pick up doughnuts from Krispy Kreme’s St. Patrick’s Day Taste o’ Luck Collection. The collection includes four limited-time flavors, including the Pot of Gold Doughnut and the St. Patty’s Swirl Doughnut.

McAlister’s Deli: Corned beef and potatoes are a delicious way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and that’s exactly what McAlister’s Deli is offering for St. Patrick’s Day 2025. You can enjoy the Corned Beef Spud, a Reuben and the Leprechaun Lemonade from Mar. 10 through Mar. 17 this year.

McDonald’s: It’s the shake that started it all! The McDonald’s Shamrock Shake is back for St. Patrick’s Day this year. If you prefer the McFlurry over shakes, you can plan to snag the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry instead.

Paris Baguette: You can satisfy your sweet tooth and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with help from Paris Baguette. The eatery is serving up the St. Paddy’s King Cream Donut and the St. Paddy’s Mochi Donut for a limited time.

Popeye’s: If you’re seeking yummy seafood offerings for St. Patrick’s Day, look no further than Popeye’s. With the return of the Flounder Fish Sandwich, you can enjoy a breaded and fried flounder filet either with tartar sauce or a spicy spread.

White Castle: From March 14 through March 17, you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special offer from White Castle. When you buy a 10-pack sack of Sliders, you can get $2 off. All you need is a coupon, which you can find on White Castle’s website and social media.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email