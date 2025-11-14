St. Nicky’s ‘Smoky Mountain Christmas’ Transforms Nashville Restaurant into Appalachian Winter Wonderland

Hold onto your cowboy hats and jingle bells! St. Nicky’s, Nashville’s beloved holiday pop-up, known for its extravagant décor and full-throttle Christmas cheer, is back for 2025 with a brand-new theme: “Smoky Mountain Christmas.” Opening November 25th, and inspired by the festive warmth of Dolly Parton’s iconic holiday specials, this year’s celebration will blend Southern charm, woodland whimsy, and plenty of sparkle.

The space will be transformed into a cozy Appalachian dreamscape filled with twinkling lights, forest creatures, snow-dusted evergreens, and rustic holiday touches reminiscent of a cabin deep in the Smokies. Expect a nostalgic trip back to the holiday specials you grew up watching—complete with a country twist.

What’s New & Returning in 2025:

Full Table Service: Nicky’s Coal Fired will return to full service during the pop-up this year, and guests can expect sit-down dining all season long. There will be no reservations, and seating is first-come, first-served.

Cookie Party Returns: Back by popular demand, St. Nicky’s beloved Cookie Party will once again invite guests and families to decorate, indulge, and spread sweet holiday cheer on Saturday, December 20th from 12-2 pm. Grab a cookie and let the magic of the season unfold. Santa will also be making a special appearance!

Beverage Partner: Nicky’s friends at Beam-Suntory are back, curating a seasonal cocktail list filled with Southern spirit and holiday flair. Stay tuned for drink menu announcements!

Special Partnerships: St. Nicky’s is partnering with St. Luke’s Community House to raise money for their holiday toy store. Guests who donate $5 or more to this incredible cause will receive a free visit to the hot cocoa bar!

Santa Paws & Tiny But Mighty Fund: St. Nicky’s will host the 4th Annual Santa Paws event on Sunday, December 7th from 3:30-5:30 pm in partnership with the Tiny But Mighty Fund to raise money for the Nashville Humane Association. Plus, $1 from every pizza sold will go to support NHA. Furever Friends will also be selling monogrammed holiday pet bandanas, with all proceeds benefiting NHA.

Whether you’re looking to cozy up with a cocktail under twinkling lights, catch a show, bring the kids to see Santa, or snap a festive photo with your pet, St. Nicky’s Smoky Mountain Christmas promises something for everyone—and a whole lot of holiday joy.

Dates & More Information:

St. Nicky’s opens on Tuesday, November 25 and runs through Tuesday, December 23. Walk-ins will be welcomed as space allows.

For updates, tickets, and more information, visit nickysnashville.com.

St. Nicky’s is located at 5026 Centennial Blvd, Nashville.

