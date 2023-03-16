St. Michael Academy Takes Shape with New Principal and Topping Out Event

(Nolensville, Tennessee, March 15, 2023) The recent topping out of the St. Michael Academy building and announcement of its first principal are moving the new school here closer to opening.

Bishop Mark Spalding and Diocese of Nashville Superintendent of Schools Dr. Rebecca Hammel joined executives and the construction crew from Carter Construction, contractors for the project, and new Principal Shana Druffner for the traditional topping-out ceremony earlier this month. The new school will begin accepting applications later this year, with the opening day of school scheduled for August of 2024.

Dr. Hammel and Mrs. Druffner, who begins as principal on July 1 of this year, said the Catholic school will open for grades PreK through 3rd grade in 2024. St. Michael Academy will be the only co-educational K-12 Catholic School in Tennessee when fully operational. Located on 166 acres in Williamson County, St. Michael Academy will be the new standard for Catholic education, infused with state-of-the-art facilities; innovative indoor/outdoor learning spaces; and a rigorous curriculum.

Dr. Druffner has been an educator since 2006, and since 2018 she has served as principal of All Saints Catholic School in Dallas, Texas. Under her leadership, All Saints School has grown from 265 to 325 students, constructed a new innovation lab, started a Mandarin language program, enhanced its award-winning fine arts program, and added an honors program for students grades four to eight.

For more information about St. Michael Academy, visit stmichael-academy.com