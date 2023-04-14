St. Michael Academy Principal Begins Admissions Tour of New Nolensville School

Nashville, Tenn. – April 14, 2023 – St. Michael Academy Principal Shana Druffner will be at area churches on April 15-16 to begin her first round of gatherings to introduce the community to Nolensville’s first Catholic school.

Druffner will officially assume her position on July 1, 2023, and will have an entire year to prepare for the school’s official open date in August 2024.

“I am humbled and honored to become the inaugural principal of St. Michael Academy, and I look forward to spending more time in Williamson County” says Druffner. “I have heard incredible things about the county and its residents, and I am excited to share our plans for St. Michael with this wonderful community.”

Druffner will visit Holy Family, Mother Teresa, and Church of the Nativity Catholic churches Saturday and Sunday where she will share information about the building, give updates on construction progress, and discuss application processes, which will begin this fall.

“I have full confidence that St. Michael Academy will flourish as a school community under Mrs. Druffner’s leadership, and I am pleased to start sharing our vision of St. Michael Academy in earnest as we continue to introduce Shana to the Williamson County community,” says Rebecca Hammel, Ph.D., superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville,

Druffner will be available at the Church of Nativity at 5:30 p.m. on April 15. She will be at Mother Teresa at 9 a.m. and Holy Family at noon on April 16.

When the school opens in August 2024, St. Michael Academy will welcome students in pre-K3 through the 3rd grade for its inaugural year. In each successive year, grade levels will be added through high school. When the school is fully operational, St. Michael Academy will be the only co-educational pre-K-12 Catholic school in Tennessee. Enrollment applications will be accepted beginning fall 2023.

For more information about St. Michael Academy or the April gatherings, visit StMichaelTN.org or contact Jo Lind Weaver, Director of Development at jweaver@StMichaelTN.org

About the Diocese of Nashville

The Diocese of Nashville was established in 1837 and initially included the entire state of

Tennessee. Today it covers 38 counties in Middle Tennessee. Its 60 churches serve a diverse community with sacraments celebrated in several languages including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Korean. Ministries of the diocese include religious education, youth ministries, vocation formation, and Catholic Charities providing social services and assistance to those in vulnerable circumstances throughout the region. Visit dioceseofnashville.com to learn more.

About the Diocese of Nashville Catholic Schools

Diocese of Nashville Catholic Schools educate students from age two through high school

graduation. Its 16 schools are located in seven of the 38 counties of Middle Tennessee that

comprise the Diocese of Nashville. The Catholic schools include one high school, one

preparatory school (grades 6-12), and 14 elementary schools. Catholic schools are

Cognia and State of Tennessee accredited. Additionally, three independent Catholic schools

operate within the diocese: St. Bernard Academy and two schools operated by the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation, which are Overbrook Catholic School and St. Cecilia Academy. Visit dioceseofnashville.com/catholic-schools to learn more.