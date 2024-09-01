St. Matthew School to Host Open House for Prospective Parents

St. Matthew School is hosting an open house for prospective families on Sunday, November 10 from 12pm – 2:30pm.

Register for the Open House here.

You can arrive when you like and stay as long as you like.

Saint Matthew is an accredited, co-educational Catholic School located in Williamson County, Tennessee, established in 2001, currently serving 485+ students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. On September 28, 2017, Saint Matthew was named a 2017 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education under the High Performing School designation, the only Williamson County private school to ever receive this award. In October 2021, SMS was named an Apple Distinguished School, one of only 728 schools worldwide to be classified as such.

St. Matthew School is located at 533 Sneed Road in Franklin.

