



St. Jude Rock n’ Roll Marathon canceled its annual April event in Nashville, due to COVID-19. The marathon has been rescheduled for November 21, organizers shared.

Sharing in a release, “After assessing all event scenarios, we are pleased to share the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, has been rescheduled for November 21, 2020.”

“We thank our participants for their commitment and look forward to providing them with an exceptional event experience later this year as they continue to pursue their goals,” continued the release.

No further updates have been shared in regards to entertainment. The headliners for the concert which takes place after the race was previously announced to be Carly Pearce and Michael Ray. In addition, there’s no news on if the Health Expo Center will be available at Music City Center as was previously announced.

For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, please visit www.RunRocknRoll.com.



