The St. Jude Marathon was scheduled to take place in downtown Nashville on April 25-26. Due to coronavirus COVID-19, the event has chosen to postpone.

A statement reads:

With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and based on the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, originally scheduled for April 25-26, 2020 has been postponed. The new 2020 event date, which is currently being finalized with local officials, will be communicated as soon as possible. Participants that are registered for the event will receive an email in the coming days with further details. In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing Participants with an exceptional event experience in the future.

2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon Event Week

For over 20 years, St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon has long been a favorite stop on the best-in-class running series, welcoming global visitors amidst a strong hometown contingent who know how to show a good time. Participants will experience everything the Music City has to offer with a vibrant course jam-packed with spectator support that takes runners through Nashville’s most famous locations including Broadway, Music Row, The Gulch and much more.

This year’s event was planned to include a free health expo, and a new option of the 6.15 run. The post-race concert was scheduled to be held outside of Nissan Stadium with headliners Michael Ray and Carly Pearce.