Sprint into Fun at the Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K & Luken Kids Fun Run 1K

Fire up your Independence Day weekend plans with a new family tradition at the 26th Annual Andrews Cadillac Firecracker 5K and Luken Kids Fun Run 1K on July 4th, 2025 at Andrews Cadillac Dealership Brentwood (1 Cadillac Dr., Brentwood, TN 37027)! Hosted by the Brentwood Family YMCA, this patriotic race takes runners on a spirited loop around Brentwood and starts our YMCA Race Series with a bang.

In addition to the 5K, there will be a Kids Fun Run 1K for children ages 12 and under immediately before the main race.

Event details and schedule

Itinerary

Pre-Packet Pickup: Thursday, July 3, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Brentwood Family YMCA.

Race Day Packet Pick-up/Walk-up Registration: 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. at the Andrews Cadillac Company

Kids Fun Run Starts: 7:00 a.m.

5K Starts: 7:30 a.m. (Cut off time 1.5 hours)

Awards: TBD

Awards

Overall awards will be based on gun time.

Overall — Top three male and female

Masters & Grand Masters

Masters (Ages 40+) | Top 1: Male and Female

Grandmasters (50+) | Top 1: Male and Female

Senior Grandmasters (60+) | Top 1: Male and Female

You are only allowed to claim a prize in one category.

Awards Ceremony will take place after the race. Time is TBD.

T-Shirts

Participants will receive a free t-shirt on a first-come, first-served basis. Sizes are not guaranteed. Those who register beginning July 3 must pick up their shirt after their race.

