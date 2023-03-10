Spring Wardrobe Essentials

As the weather warms up and spring gets closer, it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe with all of the 2023 spring fashion trends. From a statement accessory to a closet staple, this season’s trends are full of fun, new trends to revive your closet.

Cinched Blazers

Oversized blazers have been in style for the past few seasons, but this spring they are getting an upgrade. The cinched look provides a more flattering shape for all body types and is the perfect look to wear in the office or for a brunch with friends.

All About Leather

Leather jackets and other moto-inspired fashion is in this spring. A leather jacket is a closet staple that can add some edge to balance out the florals of spring. If the weather is too warm for a leather jacket, you can opt for a leather bag or boots to go with your outfit.

Bright Pants

Rather than relying on jeans this spring, add some color to the lower half of your wardrobe by trying out some bright-colored pants. You can easily find a color that you like and that matches the rest of your wardrobe. Greens and pinks are great for spring, but any color can really stand out and add some color to your wardrobe as the flowers begin to bloom.

White Shoes

White shoes are perfect for any occasion this spring. You can go with casual white sneakers at the park, white loafers to brunch, or white heels for a fancy dinner. White is a bright, clean color that can go with anything you may have planned. Pair your white shoes with your leather jacket and bright pants for a well-rounded, spring-ready outfit.

Statement Earrings

Statements earrings can completely upgrade your whole outfit. Accessorizing can make the most casual outfit look like you put in a ton of effort, and a statement earring is the easiest way to do so. Gold metals are in fashion for jewelry but feel free to go with silver if that’s more your color. You can even consider mixing metals for a more fun and eccentric look and feel! You can also get acrylic hoops and add some color to your outfit.

Metallics

While metallics are more popular in the fall and winter, they seem to be making an appearance this spring. Simple spring pieces like lightweight pants or midi skirts can be elevated with a gold or silver metallic fabric.

Oversized Bags

While micro bags have been popular for the last few seasons, large bags are making a comeback. You can finally fit more than just your drivers license and credit card in your bag, and you don’t have to stuff all of your belongings in your pockets. You can carry everything you need in your oversized bag, and they will be a great accessory to carry for items like your picnic blanket and some snacks for days spent relaxing in the park.

You can choose one bag in a neutral color that can go with everything or get a few different colors to go with each outfit.

Brentwood Place

For your one-stop shop for all of the fashionable trends this spring, stop by Brentwood Place! They have plenty of shops that can help you stay in style and feel fresh this spring.

Come by Brentwood Place at 330 Franklin Road to save big at the following retailers while refreshing your spring wardrobe!

Nordstrom Rack

330 Franklin Road, Suite 302C

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-843-4200

Columbia

330 Franklin Road, Suite 899D

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-882-3040

TJ Maxx

330 Franklin Road, Suite 300C

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-8834

Fleet Feet

330 Franklin Road, Suite 262B

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-373-1123

Crew Factory

330 Franklin Road, Suite 202B

Brentwood, TN 37027