Spring Station Middle Students to Compete in National History Day

May 14, 2024 – Spring Station Middle students will represent Tennessee at the National History Day National Contest this June.

SSMS eighth graders Jonathan Brown, Madelyn Fischer and Lily Hummel competed at the State level on April 20 and placed second in the Junior Group Exhibit category. Their project, titled Penicillin: The Miracle Mold of World War II, reflects the year’s theme, Turning Points in History. Their teacher is Christopher Harrod.

“Madelyn, Lily and Jonathan are proud of the opportunity to represent Tennessee in the Junior Group Exhibit category,” said Harrod. “They are excited to be on the University of Maryland campus while also exploring historical Washington, D.C.”

The students began working in August to find a significant “turning point in history” to match this year’s theme. Upon discussing the accidental discovery of the Penicillium rubrum fungus, they instantly knew the topic played a significant role in human history.

The students will travel to College Park, Maryland, to compete at the national level this summer.

Source: WCS

