Spring Station Middle’s Suddenly Someone Musical Starts April 11, 2024

April 10, 2024 – Can fame fix problems? Spring Station Middle explores the idea in its show, Suddenly Someone.

Michael Hope, an eighth grader who deals with bullying at school and an absent father at home, finds himself shoved into the limelight after singing at his school’s annual talent show. Despite his stardom, Michael finds that his life hasn’t improved and finally discovers the one thing that has been beyond his grasp: gratitude.

Tickets are available online for $10. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Spring Station Middle is located at 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.

Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at 2 p.m.

Source: WCS

