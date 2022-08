Spring Station Middle will be holding its first spirit night of the year at Cali Burrito in Spring Hill on August 18, 2022, from 1 pm to 9 pm.

First Spirit Night of the NEW school year!!

Mention Spring Station Middle while checking out and 5% of all sales will be donated.

Cali Burrito is located at 4935 Main Street, 1 Spring Hill, TN 37174 in the Publix shopping center.