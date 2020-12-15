Spring Station Middle Announces Interim Principal

Dr. Marilyn Webb, former principal of Oak View Elementary, Independence High and Kenrose Elementary, is taking a break from retirement to lead Spring Station Middle as its interim principal for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.

Webb is eager to continue the tradition of excellence at Spring Station Middle, honoring the legacy of Principal Paula Pulliam who passed away earlier this year.

“It is an honor to serve as the interim principal,” she said. “Spring Station is a school known for its student focus, high expectations and strong community. Paula Pulliam was a friend and WCS principal colleague of mine for many years, and I look forward to working with the staff, students and community as we honor Paula’s legacy.”

Webb has previously served as interim principal at several of the district’s schools, including most recently at Mill Creek Middle.

“Dr. Webb’s vast experience will complement the leadership team in place at Spring Station,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “We are thankful for her continued service to Williamson County Schools.”

Webb will begin her role January 4.