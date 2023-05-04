Spring Skincare Products

Spring is the perfect time to refresh your skincare routine and try out new products that will help protect and rejuvenate your skin. As the weather warms up, it’s essential to switch up your skincare products to address the changing needs of your skin. A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa has some suggestions for skincare products that are perfect for spring.

Exfoliating Cleanser

Spring is the perfect time to slough off dead skin cells and reveal brighter, smoother skin. An exfoliating cleanser will help remove dead skin cells and unclog pores, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

The Bioglycolic Face Cleaner from Jan Marini is the ultimate glycolic acid cleanser that exfoliates and preps the skin for the rest of your skincare routine.

Lightweight Moisturizer

As the weather warms up, your skin may not need as heavy of a moisturizer as it did during the winter months. A lightweight moisturizer will help keep your skin hydrated without weighing it down. Look for a moisturizer with hyaluronic acid to help plump and hydrate your skin.

Try the Hyla3D Face Cream from Jan Marini, which contains hyaluronic acid and helps your skin retain moisture and boost a youthful glow.

SPF

As you spend more time outside enjoying the sunshine, it’s important to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Look for a lightweight sunscreen that won’t clog your pores or feel greasy on your skin. A sunscreen with at least SPF 30 will help protect your skin from sun damage.

Try the SkinCeuticals Sheer Physical UV Defense SPF 50 sunscreen. It boosts the skin’s natural defenses to protect your face from UV rays. It has been dermatologist tested for safety, spreads easily, and dries quickly, leaving no residue on the face.

Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help brighten and even out your skin tone. Look for a vitamin C serum that will help protect your skin from environmental stressors and boost collagen production.

The Jan Marie C-Esta Face Serum is great for all skin types. It helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture.

Eye Cream

As the weather warms up and we spend more time outdoors, our skin can become dehydrated, leading to fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Look for an eye cream that will help hydrate and plump the delicate skin around your eyes.

Facial Mist

A facial mist is a great way to refresh and hydrate your skin throughout the day. Look for a mist with soothing ingredients like aloe vera and chamomile that will help calm and soothe your skin.

A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa

Overall, spring is a great time to switch up your skincare routine and try out new products that will help protect and rejuvenate your skin. By incorporating these products into your routine, you’ll be able to enjoy healthy, glowing skin all season long.

