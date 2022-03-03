Spring Renewal: Reconnecting with Nature Across the Regions

From our partners at CloudNineMagazine.com

Springtime is the time of renewal. This period of restoration includes mental, spiritual and physical health. Lucky for us, spending some time outdoors taps into all three of those aspects. It is proven that spending time in nature is linked to cognitive benefits and improvements in mood, mental and emotional well-being. We have gathered the best places to reconnect with nature and to renew ourselves throughout the regions.

Southern – Table Rock State Park

Table Rock State Park is a 356-acre park located just 15 minutes outside of Branson, Missouri city center. The park features a marina, fishing, scuba diving, camping areas, trails for hiking and biking along with breathtaking scenery at every turn.

New York – Mashomack Preserve

Located in Shelter Island, New York, Mashomack Preserve is an area to discover 11 miles of coastline, creeks and beautiful fields. Download a trail map to explore all the charm the area has to offer.

New England – Jettie’s Beach, Nantucket

Oftentimes, people feel reconnected with themselves and nature while visiting the beach. Jettie’s Beach is a popular area in Nantucket to experience the ocean due to it’s calm waters and serene setting. Jettie’s Beach also provides kayaking and sailboat lessons to try a new experience.

Mid-Atlantic – Cheat Lake Park and Trail

A 1,730-acres man-made reservoir located about 10 miles east of downtown Morgantown, Cheat Lake Park will provide you opportunities to reconnect with nature through hiking, camping, fishing and swimming. Cheat Lake is also the perfect setting for water sports such as jet-skiing, boating and tubing. There is also a handicap accesabile 4.5-mile trail where you can enjoy the picturesque scenery through walking and biking.

The Rockies – Rocky Mountain National Park

The Rocky Mountain National Park is known as the “Land of Extremes” and with good reason. It is 415 square miles of astonishing views. Inside this park, you can experience meadows, lakes, subalpine zones and more. The park includes over 300 miles of hiking trails and plenty of opportunities for wildlife viewing. You will also find beautiful areas for scenic drives, camping grounds, fishing areas, and horseback riding among other things.

California – Runyon Canyon Park

Runyon Canyon Park is a 160-acre park located in Los Angeles that provides plenty of walking trails and great views of the city. It is an easy area to navigate and provides relieving bond with nature amongst the business of the city.

Hawaii – Hanauma Bay

Located along the southeast coast of the Island of O’ahu, Hanauma Bay was declared a protected marine life conservation area and underwater park in 1967. Reconnect with nature through viewing marine life, serene waters and beautiful beach landscape.