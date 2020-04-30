While many aspects of life have been put on pause for the last few weeks, there’s been a growing trend toward virtual baby showers and parties. The celebrations can’t be stopped – even if guests can’t be there in-person.

Local children’s boutique Plaid Rabbit, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Rd #272, has been serving customers with online shopping and curbside pickup during the statewide stay at home order. The Brentwood location is now open again, hosting a soft opening this week in preparation to keep employees and customers safe and comfortable.

Hours are 10am – 2pm. The store is limiting the number of customers that enter the store at a time. The toy area will be closed and they are requesting during this first phase that if possible please leave children at home, and as required please wear a face mask; Plaid Rabbit employees will be wearing masks as well.

Whether you’re shopping for a gift or looking for something new for your own kids or grandchildren, Plaid Rabbit has got you covered with in-store shopping or online ordering!

How to Order from Plaid Rabbit

If you’re not yet ready to venture out to shop, its easy to order online from Plaid Rabbit.

To place an order, send a direct message to Plaid Rabbit on Instagram (@plaidrabbitgifts) or text or call 615-298-2323. Shipping is free on all orders over $25. Plaid Rabbit can send photos, recommend various products if you’re shopping for a gift, and will even provide gift wrapping services.

Note: only a select few items may be visible on Plaid Rabbit’s website and social media. However, the store’s full inventory is available for purchase, so call or text for details!

Accessories, Apparel, Blankets & Lovies, Gifts & More

Plaid Rabbit offers a wide range of clothing, gifts, and accessories for infants and children up to size seven in boys and size ten in girls. View their recent Instagram videos for a look at the current in-store inventory, which is available for purchase through text and social media messaging.

Brands include Angel Dear, James & Lottie, kissy kissy, Little English, Luigi, Oh Mint, Pink Chicken, Pixie Lily, 3 Marthas, Little Giraffe, and many more. Plaid Rabbit is happy to help customers through a personalized shopping experience via their mobile device.

About Plaid Rabbit

This local business has been open for more than 30 years. Originally named Children’s Shop, and later Especially Baby, Plaid Rabbit is located at 330 Franklin Rd #272 in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center. Though the store is closed to customers, business hours for text and social media orders remain Monday – Saturday from 9:30am to 4:00pm.