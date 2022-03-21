Spring-like Weather to Give Way To Winds and Rain

By
Clark Shelton
-
weather
Spring-like temperatures will remain with Middle Tennesseans and winds will pick up this evening. Expect rains to move in sometime tomorrow with some localized flooding possible through Wednesday as a cold front moves in. We will have more info in our morning forecast.

As for the rest of the day today and this evening…ENJOY!

From The NWS in Nashville

This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20mph

