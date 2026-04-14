Spring Into Better Internet: Simple Ways to Boost Speed and Security

Spring in Middle Tennessee brings a familiar rhythm — windows open, closets cleared, garages reorganized. It’s the season of fresh starts.

But while you’re decluttering your home, there’s one area that likely hasn’t made the checklist: your internet network.

Just like dust collects behind furniture, small performance issues and security gaps quietly build up over time. A router placed in the wrong spot. Devices you forgot were connected. Software that hasn’t been updated in years. Individually, they seem minor — together, they can slow speeds, reduce reliability, and increase security risks.

Spring is the perfect time to reset your digital space.

What You’ll Learn in This Article

How router placement affects Wi-Fi performance

Why firmware updates improve both speed and security

How unused devices can slow your network

Simple ways to strengthen Wi-Fi protection

When it’s time to involve a local expert

Start With Your Router

Your router is the heart of your home network. And like any central system, placement matters.

If it’s hidden in a cabinet, sitting on the floor, or pushed into a far corner of your house, your signal may be struggling before it even reaches your devices.

Why Placement Matters

Wi-Fi signals radiate outward. Walls, large appliances, metal objects, and even dense furniture can weaken performance.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recommends placing your router in a central, elevated location and minimizing interference from electronics to improve coverage and signal strength.

For best results:

Position your router near the center of your home

Keep it elevated on a shelf or desk

Avoid enclosing it in cabinets

Place it away from microwaves and large electronics

Sometimes, improving performance doesn’t require faster speeds — just smarter placement.

Make Sure Your Equipment Is Fiber-Ready

If you’re subscribed to fiber internet but using older equipment, you may not be experiencing the full benefit of your service.

Modern fiber networks deliver significantly higher capacity and reliability — but only when paired with compatible hardware. Outdated routers can create bottlenecks that limit performance, especially in homes with multiple connected devices.

United Communications provides advanced, fiber-ready equipment designed to support today’s bandwidth demands — from remote work and online learning to 4K streaming and smart home systems.

Explore United’s residential fiber internet options in Middle Tennessee to ensure your equipment and service are working together effectively.

Update What’s Running Your Network

Behind the scenes, your router operates on firmware — specialized software that controls how it manages traffic and security.

Over time, outdated firmware can reduce efficiency and expose your network to vulnerabilities.

Why Firmware Updates Matter

Firmware updates:

Improve stability and performance

Enhance device compatibility

Patch security vulnerabilities

Strengthen overall network protection

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) emphasizes that modern routers should receive regular updates to maintain proper cybersecurity standards.

The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) also highlights router updates as a critical step in protecting home networks from preventable threats.

Unfortunately, many homeowners never manually check for updates.

That’s why United’s managed equipment automatically installs critical updates — helping ensure your connection remains secure and optimized without requiring constant monitoring.

It’s proactive protection built into your service.

Review Your Connected Devices

The average home today supports far more connected devices than it did just a few years ago.

Smartphones, tablets, laptops, streaming devices, gaming systems, security cameras, thermostats — each device competes for bandwidth.

Over time, unused devices remain connected in the background, quietly consuming resources.

Why It Matters

Even idle devices use bandwidth for background updates and syncing. During peak hours — like evenings when multiple people are streaming or gaming — these accumulated demands can contribute to congestion.

Take a few minutes this spring to:

Review the list of devices connected to your network

Remove old or unused phones and tablets

Disconnect guest devices no longer in use

Update smart home equipment

If you’re unsure how to access or manage connected devices, the United Communications local support team is available to help Middle Tennessee homeowners optimize their networks.

Secure Your Network

Security should be part of your digital spring cleaning checklist.

If your Wi-Fi password hasn’t changed in years — or has been shared widely — refreshing it can significantly reduce risk.

The Federal Trade Commission’s guide to securing your home Wi-Fi network outlines best practices for password strength, encryption, and device protection.

A strong Wi-Fi password should:

Contain 12–16 characters

Include uppercase and lowercase letters

Incorporate numbers and symbols

Avoid personal information

You may also consider updating your network name (SSID) to something neutral and non-identifiable.

Built-In Protections for Modern Families

United’s advanced Wi-Fi tools include built-in protections and parental controls that allow families to manage screen time, filter content, and monitor connected devices.

It’s another way United works proactively to support secure, connected households across Middle Tennessee.

Optimize Wi-Fi for Today’s Usage

The way families use the internet has changed dramatically.

In many Middle Tennessee homes, the network now supports:

Multiple 4K streaming platforms

Remote work video conferencing

Online gaming

Cloud storage and file sharing

Smart home systems

Traditional legacy networks can slow down during high-traffic evening hours when demand peaks across neighborhoods.

Fiber networks are built differently.

The Fiber Broadband Association highlights how fiber infrastructure supports greater reliability, symmetrical upload and download speeds, and the capacity to handle multiple high-bandwidth activities simultaneously.

Symmetrical speeds are especially important for video calls, uploading large files, and cloud backups — activities that have become everyday essentials.

If your household frequently experiences buffering or lag during peak times, it may not be your devices — it may be time to evaluate whether your service level matches your current needs.

Learn more about United’s fiber internet services available throughout Middle Tennessee.

When It’s Time to Call in the Experts

Sometimes spring cleaning reveals deeper issues.

You may benefit from professional support if you notice:

Persistent Wi-Fi dead zones

Frequent dropped connections

Speeds that don’t match your plan

Equipment that’s several years old

Growing smart device demands overwhelming your setup

Unlike national providers with distant call centers, United Communications offers local support from teams who live and work in the same communities they serve.

If you’re ready to refresh your setup or explore upgrades, connect with United’s local team for personalized guidance.

A Fresh Start for Your Internet

Spring is about clearing what no longer works and creating space for something better.

By improving router placement, reviewing connected devices, updating equipment, strengthening passwords, and ensuring your network is built for modern usage, you can enjoy:

Faster performance

Greater reliability

Stronger security

More peace of mind

And if you’re ready to experience what a locally powered fiber network can deliver, United Communications is here to help Middle Tennessee families stay confidently connected.

Because when your network is optimized, your home runs smoother — today and in every season ahead.

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