



Pickin’ in the Park, scheduled for Saturday, May 23 at Harvey Park in Spring Hill, has been canceled.

Via Facebook, organizers posted, “Sad to announce the May 23 Pickin in the Park will not be held. Stay tuned for June 27….we have one scheduled then… waiting to hear if we get the all clear!”

Pickin’ in the Park is a family-friendly event, featuring local musicians held at Harvey Park in Spring Hill. The monthly event takes place from May to September.

For the latest news, follow Pickin in the Park on Facebook.



