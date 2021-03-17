Spring Hill’s New Buckner Road Extension to be Named June Lake Boulevard

The new section of roadway off of the fully-funded I-65 interchange being built in Spring Hill (exit 56) will be named June Lake Boulevard upon completion of construction, as voted on by the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) on Monday night. The interchange project also includes connecting Buckner Lane to Lewisburg Pike. June Lake, a 775-acre mixed-use development on Spring Hill’s northeast corner, is being created in conjunction with the new interchange.

Bell & Associates Construction, who is constructing the new interchange, has also been selected as the contractor to widen and realign the northern section of Buckner Lane, stretching through June Lake. The new proposed intersection with Thompson Station Road is projected to be a high-traffic but much safer intersection in anticipation of the new interchange with I-65. Engineering firm S&ME has designed the section of Buckner Lane that runs through June Lake, along with the intersection of Buckner Lane and the new June Lake Boulevard.

“It’s an honor that the city’s leadership voted to give the new road leading into June Lake an appropriate name to match. June Lake will be a distinct district in Spring Hill with its own identity, while also being an important gateway into the city,” said project manager Don Alexander. “We are very excited to kick off the first phase of this project, with Bell & Associates as our contractor partner for the road work. Bell is an excellent firm, and since they’ll also be constructing the new interchange, we’re looking forward to a compelling collaboration.”

Over a 20+ year period of development, June Lake will eventually comprise over 2,900 residential units, 3.9 million square feet of Class A office space, nearly 1.3 million square feet of retail and restaurant space and 400 hotel rooms. Nashville based commercial real estate firm Southeast Venture is handling the coordination as the development manager for June Lake.

For more about the June Lake project, visit http://www.junelaketn.com/.