Spring Hill’s Judge Deana Hood Appointed to Ethics Committee by TN Supreme Court

SPRING HILL, TENN — Spring Hill’s Municipal Court Judge Deana Hood has been appointed to the Judicial Ethics Committee by the Supreme Court of the State of Tennessee. She replaces Judge Paul Plant and her term runs January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2024. “It is my honor to be appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to the Judicial Ethics Committee,” stated Judge Hood. “I have such tremendous respect for our Tennessee Supreme Court Justices that this appointment is even more meaningful as our Justices have graciously endorsed my commitment to ethics, not only as an attorney, but also as a judge.”

Judge Hood has served as Municipal Court Judge since August, 2018 and serves as the Franklin Municipal Judge as well, since October, 2014. Judge Hood has also been appointment to serve on the Municipal Court Board of Governors. Judge Hood studied political science at MTSU and received her Juris Doctorate degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. She is a member of the Williamson County Bar Association, the Tennessee Bar association, and is a past director of the Tennessee John Marshall American Inns of Court.

Judge Hood emphasized, “It is my priority to ensure that all litigants, attorneys, law enforcement officers, and court staff leave my courtroom believing that each were given an opportunity to be heard and treated fairly as well as respectfully.”

Judge Hood maintains a full-time law practice in Franklin, Tennessee in addition to her Municipal Court duties. She is an active member of her community, serving as past president of the Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates and board member of the David House Child Advocacy Center. She currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Battle Ground Academy.

The Judicial Ethics Committee issues formal ethics opinions requested by judges.