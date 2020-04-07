A new rapid COVID-19 test that will give patients results in as little as five minutes is available now in Spring Hill and will soon be available in other middle Tennessee cities.

“American Family Care (AFC) clinics are now offering rapid testing using the Abbott ID Now testing equipment at its Spring Hill clinic and will expand to its locations in Nashville, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Smyrna and Clarksville in the coming weeks,” reports WSMV.

The Abbott ID Now rapid COVID-19 test can detect positive results in as little as 5 minutes and negative results in 13 minutes.

AFC Spring Hill is conducting tests by appointment only. To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, click here to fill out the form.

AFC Spring Hill Information:

2070 Wall St

Spring Hill, TN 37174

615-436-0098

Hours:

Sun 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Mon 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Tue 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Wed 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Thu 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Fri 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sat 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM