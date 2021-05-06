Spring Hill Water Works Wins Region 6 Best Tasting Water Competition

By
Press Release
-
2021 Region 6 BTWC
Pictured left to right: (L-R) Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman, Jason Kouba, Jason McGee, Jeremy Vanderford and Brandon Gibson of Spring Hill Water Works

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (May 4, 2021) – Spring Hill Water Works was recently awarded first place in the Region 6 Best Tasting Water Contest sponsored by the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD). The competition was held at Hawkins Chemicals in Fayetteville on Wednesday, April 28.

TAUD Region 6 consists of: Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Rutherford, and Williamson counties.

In addition to Spring Hill Water Works, the participating utilities included Belvidere Rural Utility District, Consolidated Utility District, Fayetteville Public Utilities, Lewisburg Water Department, Lincoln County Board of Public Utilities, and Metro-Moore County Utility Department.

Participating as judges for the event were Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman, Jason Kouba of TN811, and Jason McGee of Southeastern Tank. The drinking water samples were judged on their clarity, bouquet, and taste.

This spring, TAUD will conduct the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Contest in each of its 11 regions. Each regional winner will compete at the TAUD’s 2021 Annual Business Conference at the Gatlinburg Convention Center on Thursday, August 12. The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the Great American Water Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally in February 2022.

The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts is comprised of America’s finest water, wastewater and natural gas personnel providing the highest quality of service for Tennessee’s residents. TAUD provides training, technical assistance, and advocacy to these industry professionals. For more information about TAUD, please visit www.taud.org or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @taudwater.

