Spring Hill Voters to Use New System in April Election

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Spring Hill voters will cast a ballot using a new precinct-based optical scanner voting system in the upcoming April 13, 2023, Spring Hill City Election.

“The goal for the Maury County Election Commission is and remains to hold clean, secure and fair elections,” said Brandi Cothron, the Administrator of Elections for the Maury County Election Commission.

The new optical scanner voting system will allow each voter to hand-mark their ballot and then deposit it in a secure ballot optical scanner; which then counts their vote.

Under a new state law, the Maury County Election Commission must select a voting system that produces a voter-verifiable paper audit trail for the 2024 election cycle. To prepare, the election commission chose to use a precinct-based optical scanner voting system for the upcoming Spring Hill City election.

“After using the new precinct-based optical scanner voting system, the election commission hopes to receive feedback from voters and candidates about their voting experience,” said Cothron.

The election commission must choose a new precinct-based optical scanner voting system by January of 2024.

For more information, contact the Maury County Election Commission office at 931-375-6001.