The Spring Hill Vet Clinic, located at 128 Locke Ave just off Main Street in Spring Hill, announced via Facebook Sunday evening that due to storm damage they are closed indefinitely.

“Sadly, the clinic will be closed indefinitely due to extensive storm damage. The clinic’s roof was destroyed. We will try to contact clients to cancel appointments but at this time we are unsure if we can retrieve any information from water damaged computers. Thankfully no animals were in the clinic. Please be patient and sorry for the inconvenience.”

