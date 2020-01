The SHPD now has all vehicle collision reports online, available to the public, for crashes that occurred in Spring Hill at crashdocs.org.

To look up a report, you will need the date of the collision and the report number. SHPD officers will be handing out cards with this information if you are involved in a collision. Reports generally take 5-7 business days to upload to the website after an incident.

The cost for each report is $4.