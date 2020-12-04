Spring Hill to “Light Up the Hill” With Holiday Decorating Competition

In lieu of the annual holiday parade, the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station is bringing the community together in a safe and socially distanced way with a city-wide decorating competition.

The competition includes two categories – residential and business. Entries will be judged and prizes awarded.

Registration is just $20. Registration closes on December 11, 2020. All proceeds go to help purchase AmTrykes for children with physical challenges and other accessibility projects in local parks.

Click Here to Register

The decorating completion date is December 18, 2020. Public voting will take place December 19-21.

Kiwanis Board will review the Top Ten displays and determine 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners – as well as The People’s Choice winner in both the residential and business categories. There will also be a “Best Neighborhood” award for the most decorated neighborhood in Spring Hill. The winners will be announced on December 22nd.

To read the rules of the contest, click here.