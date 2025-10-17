Spring Hill To Host Evening With Former Mayors

­­On November 4th, the Spring Hill Historical & Genealogical Society will be hosting an event called Meeting Adjourned: An Evening with Spring Hill’s Former Mayors.

Seven of the eight living former Spring Hill mayors will be present at the event to talk and answer questions about their time as mayor in a forum style.

The forum will be moderated by Benny Jett (15-year-old president of the society) and Jim Hellier (vice president of the society), and there will be a Q&A session at the end. Other special guests at the event will be current Spring Hill Mayor Matt Fitterer and Mayor Ray Williams’ widow, Cindy Williams, who will be there to represent her late husband and answer questions on his behalf.

The event will be at Spring Hill’s City Hall from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a reception at 5:00pm and the forum starting at 6:00pm. This is a free event open to anybody who wants to attend.

