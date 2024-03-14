Spring Hill to Celebrate Tennessee Tree Day with Giveaway

March 14, 2024 – The City of Spring Hill is joining in on the Tennessee Tree Day celebration this year by hosting a tree giveaway!

Public Works employees will be at Evans Park Pavilion Friday, March 15 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. to give out trees to residents.

Residents will be limited to 10 trees each. The City has a supply of 175 trees — including Redbuds, Oaks, and Dogwoods — during this giveaway.

For any questions related to this event, contact Winston Walters at (615) 695-5519 or by email at [email protected].

Come join in the Tennessee Tree Day celebration with the City of Spring Hill! We hope to see you there!

Source: City of Spring Hill