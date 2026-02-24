Spring Hill Teen to Be Honored with National Award

Spring Hill resident Benny Jett will be honored with a National award, the Mary Desha Medal for Youth.

The event will take place on Tuesday, February 24th at 6:30 pm at Spring Hill’s City Hall, 199 Town Center Parkway.

This award honors a youth (21 years of age and under) for outstanding service to the community, state, or nation through service and leadership in activities such as conservation, organized sports (beyond school-sponsored activities), scouting, church, or community, state, or national organizations.

Jett was recognized by the State of Tennessee in a resolution that stated, “BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDRED

FOURTEENTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, that we honor and

commend Benny Jett upon his receipt of the Brigadier General Richard Winn Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Mary Desha Medal for Youth and extend to him our best wishes for a happy and successful future.”

