Spring Hill Seeks Third EMS Unit As Call Volume Continues To Grow

Spring Hill leaders are moving forward with plans to add a third dedicated EMS unit to better meet the city’s growing emergency response needs.

Mayor Matt Fitterer said the newly opened Mitchell Earwood Fire Station 4 was built with extra space and bunk rooms specifically to house an additional EMS unit. Spring Hill is currently served by two units, but call volume and population growth show a clear need for a third.

The City of Spring Hill, TN Board of Mayor and Aldermen will pass a resolution formally requesting that a third EMS unit be dedicated to the city and based at the Earwood station. Final approval must come from the Williamson County Commission and Williamson Health.

City officials are asking residents to contact county commissioners in Districts 1, 2, 3, and 9 to voice support for the additional unit. Leaders say adding an EMS unit in Spring Hill would also improve coverage in nearby areas like Thompsons Station and Bethesda.

The board is also continuing work on major wastewater infrastructure projects, including new decentralized systems, lift station upgrades, and advanced purification planning.

Full agenda and live stream here: https://play.champds.com/springhilltn/event/1178

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email