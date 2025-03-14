Spring Hill’s ‘Meet the Candidates Night’ Set for March 18

The Spring Hill Chamber is hosting the “Meet the Candidates Night” for the Spring Hill community, offering an excellent opportunity for residents to engage with and learn more about the local candidates running for Mayor and Board of Alderman positions. This event will allow community members to participate directly, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the platforms and goals of the candidates.
Location: Community Baptist Church, 5001 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174
Date/Time: Tuesday, March 18, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
List of Candidates
Mayor:
Jim Hagaman
Matt Fitterer
John Canepari
Rick J. McCreadie
Alderman Ward 1:
Teri Mai
Alex Jimenez
Alderman Ward 2:
Greg Groninger
Jaimee Davis
William Pomeroy
Scott Wernert
Alderman Ward 3:
Erinn Hartwell
Diane Cochran
Alderman Ward 4:
Trent Linville
Kimberly Hughes
