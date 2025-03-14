Spring Hill’s ‘Meet the Candidates Night’ Set for March 18

The Spring Hill Chamber is hosting the “Meet the Candidates Night” for the Spring Hill community, offering an excellent opportunity for residents to engage with and learn more about the local candidates running for Mayor and Board of Alderman positions. This event will allow community members to participate directly, ask questions, and gain valuable insights into the platforms and goals of the candidates.

Location: Community Baptist Church, 5001 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 18, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

List of Candidates

Mayor:

Jim Hagaman

Matt Fitterer

John Canepari

Rick J. McCreadie

Alderman Ward 1:

Teri Mai

Alex Jimenez

Alderman Ward 2:

Greg Groninger

Jaimee Davis

William Pomeroy

Scott Wernert

Alderman Ward 3:

Erinn Hartwell

Diane Cochran

Alderman Ward 4:

Trent Linville

Kimberly Hughes

Thank you to our presenting sponsors, Vanderbilt Health and John Maher Builders!

