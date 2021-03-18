Spring Hill Retires Military Banner Honoring Joshua Gardner

SPRING HILL, TN – At the Board of Mayor and Aldermen session held on Monday, March 15, 2021, the military banner in support of First Sergeant Joshua Aaron Gardner of the 6th Rangers was retired. First Sergeant Gardner is the oldest of eight and son of Jon & Jackie Gardner of Spring Hill.

Gardner joined the United States Army in 2008. He was recognized as “Soldier of the Year” in 2009 for Ft. Benning in Georgia. He first served in combat with the 3rd Infantry in Iraq, followed by the 82nd Airborne and the 101st Airborne in Afghanistan. He served in combat with distinction, receiving numerous citations and commendations. As Platoon Leader, Joshua was featured with his platoon in the acclaimed National Geographic documentary, “My Fighting Season,” Season 1, Episode 6.

Today, First Sergeant Gardner serves with the 6th Rangers Training Battalion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida where he is in charge of the Swamp Phase of Ranger Training. He resides on Eglin AFB with his wife and three children.