Spring Hill Restaurant Scores 68 in Latest Health Inspection

Bayleaf Indian Restaurant, located at 5024 Spedale Court in Spring Hill, Tennessee, received a health inspection score of 68 from the Tennessee Department of Health on October 7, 2025. The inspection took place between 11:25 AM and 1:25 PM at the establishment. Read more local health inspections here!

Seventeen Violations Found During Inspection

Health inspectors documented 17 violations during the routine inspection of the 42-seat restaurant. The violations ranged from management issues to food safety concerns and cleanliness problems. Read Full Report Here!

Critical Food Safety Issues

One of the most serious violations involved cooked chicken stored at 55 degrees Fahrenheit in the make line. According to kitchen staff, the chicken had been in the make line since Sunday. Following consultation with Mike Salyers, health officials embargoed approximately 4 pounds of chicken.

Temperature Control Problems

Inspectors found multiple temperature-related issues throughout the facility. Several food items in the refrigerator under the make line were not properly date-marked. Temperature readings showed the display rice in the back area at 60 degrees, the refrigerator under the make line was at 38 degrees and the display refrigerator in the storage room was at 39 degrees.

Hand Washing and Sanitation Deficiencies

The inspection revealed that the hand sink in the kitchen had no soap available, preventing proper hand washing by employees. The three-compartment sink was not set up properly, and the facility lacked test strips for the sanitizing solution. Wiping cloths were observed on food preparation tables.

Management and Supervisory Issues

Inspectors noted a lack of managerial control at the facility. When asked who was in charge during the manager’s absence, neither of the two men present acknowledged responsibility for the facility.

Equipment and Storage Violations

Several spray bottles in the kitchen were not labeled with their contents. Thermometers were missing from the refrigerator in the storage room and the refrigerator under the make line. Bowls were being used as scoops in numerous containers, and a knife was observed jammed between the make line and food prep table.

Cleanliness and Maintenance Concerns

Wire racks in the display refrigerator required cleaning, as did the inside of the refrigerator in the storage room. Inspectors observed dirt, mold, and grime on the wall where the three-compartment sink is located. Files were present in the kitchen area.

Additional Violations

Food was stored on the floor of the storage room, and an uncovered drinking cup of water was found on the food prep table. The current health permit was not posted, and the most recent inspection report was not displayed as required.

Follow-Up Inspection Required

Health officials indicated that a follow-up inspection will be conducted within 10 days of the routine inspection. The inspector provided guidance to management about foodborne illnesses, proper hand washing procedures, glove use, and washing and sanitizing refrigerator handles.

Routine vs Follow-Up Inspection Patterns

The inspection records show a clear trend: routine inspections consistently yield lower scores, while follow-up inspections show substantial improvement. Routine inspection scores have been 68 (October 2025), 72 (April 2025), 84 (November 2024), 69 (April 2024), 80 (October 2023), and 84 (April 2023).

Follow-up inspections have scored considerably higher at 92 (April 2025), 95 (November 2024), 93 (May 2024), 97 (October 2023), and 95 (April 2023).

