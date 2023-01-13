Spring Hill Restaurant Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese Asking for Donations to Keep Restaurant Open

Mama D’s Baked Mac N Cheese opened its mac and cheese-focused restaurant in Spring Hill last year but shortly after celebrating their one-year anniversary, the restaurant says it may be forced to close soon.

The restaurant has started a GoFundMe asking for donations. Stating, “After being hit with our current economical recession shortly after opening our doors, we have been fighting to keep the restaurant alive to build Mama D’s brand and make a living for our family members. We praise God that we made it to our one-year anniversary this January 3rd; however, we are now in a position that if we don’t have a significant financial breakthrough to get us on our feet again, we may have to close our restaurant as early as the beginning of February.”

Mama D (aka Dana Cohen) is the founder of Mama D’s and the Cohen family is involved with the business from operations, marketing, and of course, making the signature mac and cheese dishes. On the menu, you will find a classic mac and cheese to the hammy wammy, Mama D’s favorite, according to the website. It’s mac and cheese with pulled pork with the option to top it with slaw.

Those wishing to donate, find the GoFundMe here.