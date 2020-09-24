Spring Hill Residents: Submit Sidewalk Project Requests by Oct 31

The City of Spring Hill is pleased to announce a “Call for Projects” for 2021/2022 budget year funding of the Neighborhood Sidewalk Program.

Sidewalk projects will be installed in the 2021/2022 budget year, which began July 1, 2021. The City will receive requests from interested neighborhoods or citizen groups for projects beginning Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 until the deadline of 4 p.m. October 31, 2020.

For more information, visit the project page https://www.springhilltn.org/515/Neighborhood-Sidewalk-Program-NSP