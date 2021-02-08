Spring Hill Resident Will Compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA

Alayna Bridges, 15, of Spring Hill will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2021 on March 12-13, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino Resort in Tunica, MS. There Alayna will represent the title of Miss Williamson County Teen USA.

Bridges is the daughter of Delayna Bridges. She attends Independence High School. Alayna’s activities and hobbies include participating in the Debate Club, Civil Discourse Club, Young Americans for Freedom, and Young Life. She enjoys carpool karaoke and being an Aunt to five fabulous nieces and nephews.

Her sponsors include Glamorous Nails, Jenna Oles at Bella Roots Salon, Faces by Patti in Lexington, TN, and numerous friends and family members.

For her platform, Alayna has chosen sexual abuse awareness for interviews with pageant judges. This platform stems from her desire to become a prosecuting attorney and to stand with victims of domestic and sexual abuse.

The Miss Tennessee Teen USA®️ Pageant is the Official Preliminary to the Miss Teen USA®️Pageant and is a WME/IMG joint venture.

The contestant selected will go on as Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2021 representing the State of Tennessee in the 2021 Miss Teen USA®️Pageant, one of the most anticipated events of the year.