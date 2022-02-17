Spring Hill Resident to Appear on Jeopardy

A Spring Hill resident will appear on the quiz show Jeopardy next week.

Christine Grace will be on the show Wednesday, February 23 at 5pm. Jeopardy airs on FOX17.

While we don’t know the outcome of the show, we can’t wait to cheer on a local.

Jeopardy is now in its 37th season of syndication. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show, and it received a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

Longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2021. In March 2019, Trebek announced via a video he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Since Trebek’s passing, Jeopardy has had several guest hosts. This season they announced Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Sanjay Gupta will be hosting this season.

To watch Jeopardy tune in at Fox 17 daily at 5 pm.