Spring Hill Resident Launches Fetch! Pet Care

Fetch! Pet Care, America’s largest franchised provider of professional dog walking and in-home pet sitting services, is bringing its experienced, caring sitters to Spring Hill and nearby communities, such as Shelbyville, Nolensville, Murfreesboro, and Columbia.

Spring Hill resident Cherryl Carden is pleased to announce the launch of Fetch! Pet Care South Tennessee. With a focus on exceptional service and reliable care, she offers a range of services for furry family members, including puppy check-ins, private dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care, and pet transportation.

“With Fetch!, I found a business opportunity that combines my professional skills gained in business and my personal passion for animals,” said Carden. “I wanted to work directly with people and also with pets, so I researched franchise opportunities to find the right fit. I learned about Fetch! and quickly realized it was a match. I opened a Fetch! franchise in Georgia, but have relocated recently to Spring Hill and am excited to bring the Fetch! business to local communities.”

A lifelong pet owner, Carden has wonderful memories of her childhood dog Tipper, and has written a short children’s book about him, which she intends to publish soon. Currently, she has two dogs.

Carden has recruited and thoroughly trained her team of seven dog walkers and pet sitters. Each vetted pet care provider is bonded and insured, and background checks are conducted. To establish a relationship between the Fetch! team member and the prospective client, and to ensure a good fit for all, Carden offers a free consultation called a “meet and greet.”

Clients are encouraged to utilize the company’s mobile app for scheduling and communicating with team members. The app includes features such as GPS tracking to enable clients to locate their animal during a walk and a journal for the sitter’s notes, photos and more.

For a free consultation with a member of the Fetch! South Tennessee team, call 931-295-8505 or email [email protected].

Fetch! Pet Care currently has 115 franchised locations in 38 states and has identified another 170 geographical territories for expansion around the country. The company has been heavily investing in sophisticated technology, advanced processes, procedures and world-class support that are producing outstanding service reviews from Fetch! Pet Care’s customers. They are the nation’s largest provider of professional dog walking and pet sitting services, serving thousands of pets and parents from coast to coast. For the convenience of pet owners, Fetch! Pet Care’s skilled coordinators personally match all of their dog walkers and pet sitters. All pet care associates are trained, bonded, insured and background checked. With thousands of satisfied customers nationwide, Fetch! Pet Care has earned the reputation as the most relied upon and trusted pet care service in the country. In 2016, Inc. magazine ranked Fetch! Pet Care No. 2608 on its Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-growing Companies.

