Spring Hill Resident Honored by UTK College of Nursing

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Nursing is wrapping up a yearlong celebration of its fiftieth anniversary. Within the centerpiece of this momentous anniversary was the College of Nursing’s 50th Anniversary Gala, where they recognized and honored 50 Vol Nurses.

“We are thrilled to be honoring 50 of our incredible Vol Nurses,” said Victoria Niederhauser, dean of the college. “These individuals were nominated and selected because of the contributions they have made to the profession, their communities, and their alma mater.”

Vicki Bechet, a Spring Hill resident and 1978 College of Nursing graduate, received one of the awards during the 50th Anniversary Gala on February 25th in Knoxville.

After graduation, while working at a community hospital, Bechet developed new patient education offerings, including childbirth prep/Lamaze, breast feeding, and postpartum classes. She collaborated with the March of Dimes and received a grant to support a local program for teenage mothers. If they attended classes, they were given a car seat and other newborn necessities. She was the first staff nurse in her hospital to become nationally certified, passing a day-long exam in Inpatient OB Nursing. As Nurse Manager, she created the inaugural Perinatal standards of care for the hospital and chaired the Quality Improvement/Risk Management Committee, updating practice standards for physicians, reviewing statistics and outcomes. She also began a perinatal bereavement program at the hospital after obtaining certification in perinatal grief counseling from Resolve Through Sharing.

An active member of the Association of Women’s Health, Obstetric, and Neonatal Nursing (AWHONN) she held many leadership positions in both the Middle TN chapter and the state, including Treasurer and Coordinator, and was on the membership committee and national conference planning committee. Bechet was also a member of the Tennessee Perinatal Association and was elected to three terms on the Board of Directors of the National Perinatal Association.

Leaving the hospital setting, she joined Gene Burton Associates, a consulting firm that specialized in health care construction projects, with a focus on Medical Equipment and Technology Planning. Bechet utilized her years of health care experience during every portion of the design and construction process to advocate for staff and workflow improvements while reviewing designs with architects and owners/staff. She also developed and maintained the medical equipment budget for the project. Her projects ranged the gamut from a new 12-bed clinic in rural Wyoming to an enormous 500-bed replacement hospital in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In addition, she also presented educational sessions in several healthcare facilities construction conventions throughout the U.S. and in the Middle East.

A lifelong community volunteer, primarily with the 132-year-old GFWC (General Federation of Women’s Clubs), she is a 4th-generation member, following in the footsteps of her great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother, joining her first club in 1980. She served in multiple leadership positions in all levels, including TN Director of Junior Clubs 1994-96, and recently completed her term as President of the GFWC of TN during 2020-2022. During Bechet’s state leadership positions, she also represented Tennessee while serving on the GFWC International Board of Directors.

Bechet founded the local GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club in 2010, serving as the club’s first President, formed the GFWC Maury County Women’s Club in 2019, and reactivated the GFWC Clarksville Woman’s Club in 2021. She received the Charlotte Emerson Brown award for excellence in state leadership at the GFWC International Convention in Atlanta June 23-26, 2022. Currently, she is serving as the GFWC of TN Education & Libraries Community Service Program Chairperson for the 2022-2024 administration.

On a more personal note, she is married, and has four children and five grandchildren in a blended family. Now retired, she and her husband Frank enjoy travelling by cruising and “glamping” in their RV.