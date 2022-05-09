Spring Hill Resident Held After Second DUI

A 23-year-old Spring Hill man remains behind bars after being arrested for his second DUI early Sunday morning.

Officers stopped Taylor Reynolds after they saw him weaving across several lanes of traffic on I-65 near Peytonsville Rd. at 3:38, Sunday morning. This after concerned citizens called in to report that he was driving erratically.

Reynolds was arrested for (1) his second DUI, (2) Driving on a Suspended License, and (3) Reckless Driving, after officers determined that he was impaired.

Reynolds remains jailed on the $14,000 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on June 23.

Drive Drunk, Get Nailed

