Spring Hill Replenishes Water Reserves, Returns to Seasonal Lawn Watering Plan

SPRING HILL, Tenn., May 25, 2022—The following is a statement by Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman on the end of his seven-day water emergency declaration that went into effect on May 18.
“The City of Spring Hill has replenished its reserve water levels due to the actions we took last week, following my seven-day emergency declaration.
“Reserves are sufficient to allow the City to turn irrigation meters back on. Staff began the process last night and will continue working on this project throughout the day.
“We must keep ample reserves to fight potential multiple fires simultaneously and support other uses. The new water booster station will be online as early as July.
“We now return to the regular, seasonal lawn watering schedule. Thank you to fellow residents for all you have done.”
The following are details of the annual watering policy for Spring Hill residents:
- If the last numeral in a household’s address is ODD, watering is allowed Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
- If the last numeral is EVEN, water is allowed on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
- No lawn watering on Fridays.
- Some HOA, commercial and retail developments with open space and landscaping managed collectively that do not have numerical addresses use the first letter of the name of their subdivision or development, instead. A through M are on the Saturday, Monday and Wednesday schedule. N-Z are on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday schedule.