Spring Hill quarterly street sweeping by Sweeping Corps of America will begin on Tuesday, May 10th. Please remember to park accordingly and off-street so the truck can get by.

Please do not park any vehicles on the roadways during these dates as it blocks the sweepers.

Street sweeping is important as it increases the cleanliness and aesthetics of our neighborhoods, helps ensure safe driving conditions for all modes of transportation, and helps keep our local waterways clean.