Spring Hill Public Library to Reopen Friday

The Spring Hill Public Library is set to reopen to the public on Friday, November 22, after a weeklong closure.

On Friday, November 15, during routine maintenance, City Staff noticed some structural damage within the support beams of a portion of the building. This week, two third-party structural engineers determined publicly accessible portions of the building to be structurally sound.

The only impacted area at this time is the city employee office space, which is not accessible to the public. Repairs to this area will begin as soon as possible, and the Library intends to be open throughout the repairs.

As the Library prepares for Friday’s reopening, please note the following:

• The outside book return is open as of Thursday, November 21. • Return dates for items due in November have been extended through the end of the month.

• Any holds that expired during the Library’s closure will remain available for pickup through Wednesday, November 27.

• The ability to place new holds will be paused until Monday, November 25. • All scheduled programs will go on as planned starting Monday, November 25.

Any additional scheduling changes will be announced on the Spring Hill Public Library Facebook page in the coming days.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

